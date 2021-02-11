-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,414.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,426.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,851 shares in the company, valued at $27,979,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

