$0.03 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. Welbilt posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of WBT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. 2,231,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.00 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,732,000 after buying an additional 700,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,773,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,403,000 after buying an additional 308,710 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 9.2% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after buying an additional 375,582 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,868,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Welbilt by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,410,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after buying an additional 106,893 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.