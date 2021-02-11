$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Exelixis posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,435,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,004 shares of company stock worth $5,546,724. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $44,321,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Exelixis by 51.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,951 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Exelixis by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $18,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after acquiring an additional 761,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

