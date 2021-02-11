-$0.01 EPS Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGHT shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

EGHT stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,397 shares of company stock worth $2,288,507. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 8X8 by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

