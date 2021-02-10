ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Up 10.5%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s share price shot up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.27. 6,620,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 12,903,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

