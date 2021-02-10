Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 400 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 402.90.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

