Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZURVY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

