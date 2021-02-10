Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,806 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNR opened at $159.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

