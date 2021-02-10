Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99,969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $132.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

