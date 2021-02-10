Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

FXI opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

