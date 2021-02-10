Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 17,589 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,089,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after acquiring an additional 492,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.