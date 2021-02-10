Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 14,040 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 252.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 467.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 254.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 503.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 69,922 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 18,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $1,207,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,820.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,930,483 shares of company stock valued at $142,534,675. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMS opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

