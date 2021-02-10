ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,297,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.57% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $96,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HSBC cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $977.80 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

