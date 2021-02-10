ZKSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $10.85 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One ZKSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00004143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $152.07 million and $10.85 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00289247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00104633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00073569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00088374 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00198041 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

