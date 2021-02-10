Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $190.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.26.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $159.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 994.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

