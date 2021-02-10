Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $391.29 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00093329 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002467 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,225,503,774 coins and its circulating supply is 10,934,036,621 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

