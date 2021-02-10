ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading 68.9% Higher This Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 68.9% against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00235299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00066885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00092498 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00062868 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

