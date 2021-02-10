Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG) to Issue GBX 2.20 Dividend

Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ZEG opened at GBX 102.89 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Zegona Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.30 million and a PE ratio of 1.73.

Get Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) alerts:

Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.