Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG) to Issue GBX 2.20 Dividend

Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:ZEG opened at GBX 102.89 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Zegona Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.30 million and a PE ratio of 1.73.
Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) Company Profile
