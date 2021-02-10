Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

