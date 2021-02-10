Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to “Hold”

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDYPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt cut Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.81. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $111.38.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.