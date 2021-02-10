Zacks Investment Research Lowers USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners is a leading energy infrastructure provider, which specializes in large-horsepower applications. The partnership provides natural gas compressors, a must have service for the transportation of the fuel. With rising longterm consumption and production of natural gas, USA Compression’s growth prospects remain strong. Further, as a byproduct of the MLP model, the partnership is largely insulated to fluctuations in commodity prices and generates stable cash flows from long-term contracts. The fact that it yields around 18.2% makes the stock enticing for income investors. However, USA Compression hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry too. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

NYSE:USAC opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

In other news, CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 195.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 18.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 100,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.