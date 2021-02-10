Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) to Hold

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 1,029,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

