Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) to Hold

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $55.14 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.44.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.