Zacks: Brokerages Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce sales of $101.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $347.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $482.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $500.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $730.88 million, with estimates ranging from $604.10 million to $897.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. 727,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,412. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

