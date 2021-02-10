Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.73. Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 32,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,831. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $894.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $113,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $282,269. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 51,728 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 139,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

