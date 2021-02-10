Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Announce $1.67 EPS

Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. MasTec posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $84.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.38.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

