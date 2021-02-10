Zacks: Brokerages Expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will announce $490.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $502.00 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $489.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,922. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,268,000 after acquiring an additional 384,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,857,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,139,000 after acquiring an additional 277,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,745 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 210,056 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

