Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Equities research analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) to post sales of $110,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30,000.00 and the highest is $190,000.00. BioCardia reported sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $720,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $690,000.00, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $750,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 5,103.95% and a negative return on equity of 496.87%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of BioCardia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,232. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

