Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings. Amplify Energy posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amplify Energy.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPY shares. Roth Capital raised Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, insider Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 9,419,658 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,874 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,587. Amplify Energy has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

