Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.34 and the highest is $3.50. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $3.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $14.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.52 to $14.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $15.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

AMG opened at $142.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

