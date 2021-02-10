Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The Descartes Systems Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

DSGX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.71. 7,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,984. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

