Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report $94.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $95.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $90.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $361.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.60 million to $361.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $389.90 million, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $399.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGIC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $856.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

