Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Fury Gold Mines also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fury Gold Mines.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

FURY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Beacon Securities upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.77. 53,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,489. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $208.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

