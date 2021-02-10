Zacks: Analysts Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $64.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

