Zacks: Analysts Expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages predict that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). ORBCOMM reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ORBCOMM.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORBC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

ORBCOMM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. 964,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,085. The firm has a market cap of $648.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

