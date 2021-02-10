Zacks: Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce $1.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 million to $4.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.70 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $50.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

INO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

INO opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 119,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 79,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 50,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.