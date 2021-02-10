Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.80 Million

Brokerages expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to announce $176.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.40 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $163.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $669.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $665.15 million to $673.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $671.62 million, with estimates ranging from $669.63 million to $673.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.54. 116,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

