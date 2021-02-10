Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.50 Million

Analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce sales of $236.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the highest is $238.00 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $285.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $809.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.32 million to $814.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $915.63 million, with estimates ranging from $898.25 million to $933.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

CMLS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. 414,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,087. The firm has a market cap of $210.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $14.82.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 79,742 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $527,094.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,185 shares of company stock worth $2,036,823. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 94,965.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 265,903 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 72.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 971,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

