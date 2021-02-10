Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BCYC stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,452. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $511.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 9,781 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $196,304.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,983.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,572,913 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

