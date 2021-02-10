Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $872,708.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and $872,708.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00267960 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00085354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00068555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00087168 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00063294 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

