Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.
Shares of YELP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 100,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,520. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $39.58.
In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
About Yelp
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.
Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.