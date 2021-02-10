Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the local business review company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.68.

Shares of YELP opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,239,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth $30,378,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after buying an additional 636,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Yelp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after buying an additional 393,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 24.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after buying an additional 350,148 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Yelp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after buying an additional 319,174 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

