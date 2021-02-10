Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatra Online, Inc. provides online travel agency services. The company operates through website www.yatra.com, mobile applications and associated platforms to book airline, railway and bus tickets as well as car and hotel accommodations for customers. Its product portfolio includes flights, hotels, trains, holidays, bus and activities. Yatra Online, Inc. is headquatered in New Delhi, India. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on YTRA. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth about $3,161,000. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in Yatra Online by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,513 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Yatra Online by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

