Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,734 shares of company stock worth $6,542,232. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 405,686 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 114,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after buying an additional 94,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,355.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 72,163 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

