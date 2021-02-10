Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Trading Up 23.1%

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) were up 23.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 5,774,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,758,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $427.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Xunlei by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 317,466 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xunlei by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 116,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

