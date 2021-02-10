Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Trading Up 23.1%

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) were up 23.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 5,774,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,758,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $427.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter.
About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)
Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
