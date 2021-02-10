Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.36. Ximen Mining shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 3,797 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$24.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.

About Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

