Xaya (CHI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,562.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $3,562.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xaya has traded up 44.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 68% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,697,846 coins and its circulating supply is 45,555,719 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

