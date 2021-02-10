Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $450.00

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 432.33 ($5.65), with a volume of 136342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445 ($5.81).

The company has a market capitalization of £89.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 357.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 333.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L)’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

