Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $125.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $113.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $839,987. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $698,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 28.7% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

