Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,935.00

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,935 ($51.41) and last traded at GBX 3,902.50 ($50.99), with a volume of 68225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,875 ($50.63).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,820.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,613.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.42.

In other Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) news, insider Bandhana Rawal bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,538 ($46.22) per share, with a total value of £17,690 ($23,112.10).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

